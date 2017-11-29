Nevada Groups Rally Against Senate Tax Plan

RENO, NV (KXNT) – A coalition of progressive groups is rallying Wednesday in two Nevada cities against the GOP tax plan in the Senate, asking Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., to reject it.

Protesters gathered Wednesday in Reno and Las Vegas to slam the G-O-P tax plan, saying it would explode the deficit in order to give a tax break to corporations and the wealthy. The rallies, plus another held in Reno on Tuesday, are part of a nationwide series of events this week ahead of the vote in the U.S. Senate. Republican leaders contend that the lower tax rates on corporations will create more jobs. But Elliott Parker, a professor of economics with the University of Nevada Reno, says there is no evidence that tax cuts lead to growth when the economy already is booming.

“This bill is basically a bait and switch,” Parker said. “They’re offering temporary tax cuts for about half the population that will then expire and turn into tax increases in the future, and they’re making the tax cuts fo the rich permanent and deep,” Parker said.

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said the plan would add $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years, mainly by lowering the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent.

Ed Miller is with a group called Organizing for Action, and said it’s hypocritical, coming from a party of deficit hawks.

“So, all the fiscal responsibility that many members of Congress have been crying about for years went out the window with this tax bill so they can get the money to their donors,” Miller said. “That’s why we’re out there protesting.”

In the Nevada delegation, Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto opposes the tax bill while Republican Senator Dean Heller voted to advance it on Tuesday from his perch on the Senate Finance Committee. Wednesday’s Las Vegas event takes place at 1 p.m. at the Federal Courthouse. The Reno event is at noon at a restaurant called El Salvador.