Commissioner Hosting Career Fair For Ex-Cons

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Commissioner Lawrence Weekly is hosting a Career Resource and Information Fair for former offenders from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 7 (Thursday) at the Pearson Community Center at 1625 W. Carey Avenue.
“Helping former offenders return to our community and become productive members of society is good for all of us,” Commissioner Weekly said. “Unfortunately, taking that first step or landing that first job can be extremely difficult. This career resource and information fair will help former offenders be better prepared to introduce themselves to potential employers,” Commissioner Weekly said.
Potential employers will be attending the event, and information on programs and resources to assist with re-entry to the community will be available.
Also, former offenders who have achieved success since re-entering our community will speak at the beginning of the information fair, which is being held in partnership with the nonprofit organization Hope for Prisoners.
The event is free to attend, and open to anyone who believes they may benefit from the resources available at the fair.