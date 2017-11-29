Applications Being Accepted For 2018 Helldorado Parade

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Parade entry applications for the 2018 Las Vegas Helldorado Parade are now open. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 12, downtown on Fourth Street and is expected to last two hours. The parade route heads north on Fourth Street from Gass to Stewart avenues.

There is NO fee to enter the parade and high school marching bands will receive $1,000 for participating. High school groups that build and enter a float themed on western heritage or the birthday of Las Vegas will get $1,500, just for participating. The Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial is offering a $500 prize to the best high school marching band performing in the parade. An independent panel of judges will decide on the winner. Judges also award honors for the best entry, most creative, best theme, best float, best equestrian entry, best car club or motorized vehicle, and best walking group.

All community members are welcome to submit entries at no charge. Local businesses, car clubs, equestrian groups, civic groups, nonprofits and more. Download the application packet for rules and guidelines. Submit your application to participate online or by fax or mail no later than April 19, 2018. For more information on the Helldorado Parade, call 702-229-6672.

Helldorado Days, an annual cowboy-themed outdoor festival celebrating Las Vegas’ tribute to the Wild West, offers a daily rodeo and carnival, exhibits and food, as well as a parade, Whiskerino contest, and other activities. Created in 1934 and produced by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge No. 1468, the 82 year civic event has raised more than $4 million during its history to assist local children’s and veterans’ charities. The parade is sponsored by the Commission for the Las Vegas Centennial.