8 Year Old In Critical Condition After Hit-And-Run

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The Henderson Police Department is seeking the public’s help in connection with a pedestrian hit-and-run crash that happened Tuesday night. The crash left an 8-year old Henderson girl in critical condition.
At around 8 p.m. Tuesday, the young girl was walking across the road at East Warm Springs Road and Driftwood Court when she was hit by a silver Dodge Charger traveling west bound on East Warm Springs Road.
The driver of the silver Dodge Charger fled the scene of the accident, without stopping to render any assistance and did not call 9-1-1.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition.
Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.