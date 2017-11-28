Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Masked Gunman Robs Bellagio Poker Cage

Armed Robbery, Bellagio Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Authorities were searching for an armed robber who struck the Bellagio Hotel and Casino Tuesday afternoon, according to investigators.

The attack happened just after 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Las Vegas Strip property, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said the masked suspect walked up to the hotel’s poker cage with a handgun and demanded money.

The gunman fled in a silver Chevrolet Cruze with the Nevada license plate number 37D147.

No one was injured in the robbery.

