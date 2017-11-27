Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Town Hall Meetings Scheduled To Discuss Money Distribution For Victims

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: Police officers stand by as medical personnel tend to a person on Tropicana Ave. near Las Vegas Boulevard after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Two town hall meetings will be held on Tuesday, November 28 at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Clark County Government Center to provide opportunities for comments.

The committee of 16 community representatives overseeing the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund has released the draft protocol for distribution of funds to victims of the One October tragedy. The committee is encouraging input on the protocol from victims’ families and survivors, as well as members of the Las Vegas community. The draft protocol can be found at lasvegasvictimsfund.org.

Viewers may watch the town hall meetings live on Clark County Television (CCTV) as well as via a live stream at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov and at https://www.youtube.com/ClarkCountyNV/Live. CCTV is available in the Las Vegas area on Channel 4/1004 on Cox cable and on CenturyLink on Channels 4 and 1004 as well as in Laughlin on Channel 14 via Suddenlink. CCTV is available in Boulder City on Channel 4 and in Moapa Valley on Digital Channel 50.3.

