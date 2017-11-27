Campaign Designed To Boost Holiday Spirit For Homeless Children

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – For most of us, the holiday season brings egg nog, family and friends, and presents for Christmas. However for the many homeless youth in the valley, the holidays can get downright depressing.

The holiday season can be difficult for homeless youth who lack the traditional family setting to celebrate and share what should be a happy time. Instead of preparing for gift-giving and other festivities, thousand of homeless young people are sleeping on the streets of Southern Nevada. To change that reality and give these vulnerable youth a fun holiday experience, the nonprofit Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) is asking for help to ensure that none of these children go without presents to open during this time.

To fulfill this holiday initiative, NPHY needs the community’s involvement and is kicking off its annual Holiday Giving Campaign to mobilize supporters and collect gift items. There are several types of participation.

Purchase and donate items from homeless youths’ wish list that are available on NPHY’s website, http://www.nphy.org/holidaygiving, through Tuesday, December 5. They include headphones, back packs, bikes skateboards, jewelry, clothing, personal care items, household items and gift cards. Donations can be dropped off at the NPHY Drop-In Center, located at 4981 Shirley Street near UNLV, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., or items can be purchased from NPHY’s Amazon wish list to be delivered directly to NPHY. People also can host their own gift donation drive and make in-king or monetary donations.

The public component of the NPHY Holiday Giving Campaign will culminate with the “It’s a Wrap” Holiday Block Party presented by MGM Resorts International at NPHY on Saturday, December 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., where people and company teams are invited to wrap presents for homeless youth and enjoy other holiday festivities. Participation options include volunteering to sort and wrap gifts, creating holiday gift cards, and enjoying music, games, raffles, give-a-ways, photo booth, gingerbread house contest, and a hot cocoa and dessert bar sponsored by Red Rock catering. Other even sponsors include Shepard full-service event production company. The Mor Group Real Estate, Bulldog Air Conditioning and Heating LLC, and Zumiez.

Following the party, NPHY will distribute the gifts and cards to clients and other homeless youth throughout the Las Vegas Valley for the December holidays.

For more information, to participate and view the wish list, visit http://www.nphy.org/holidaygiving. To RSVP for the “It’s a Wrap” Holiday Block Party presented by MGM Resorts International, visit http://www.nphy.org/wrap.