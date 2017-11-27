Cops: Men Sought in Vehicle Crash, Armed Robbery

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson police are asking for the public’s help to identify two men suspected in a robbery after rear-ending the victim’s vehicle, authorities said.
The incident was reported to police near Solera Sky Drive and Tranquil Moon Street around 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, a Henderson city release reported.
According to investigators, the two men rear-ended another vehicle and when the victim pulled over, one of the suspects pulled a handgun and demanded the woman’s jewelry and her purse. The woman was not injured during the robbery.
Detectives believe the suspects may have followed the victim as she shopped at local businesses before getting into her vehicle.
The first suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and light brown shaggy hair. He was last seen wearing a light colored hoodie and a tan baseball cap. The second suspect is described as a black man, also with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a white tee shirt with black short sleeves and a dark colored baseball cap.
The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000-2003 silver Mercury Sable.
Anyone with information about the suspects or the case was asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.