Average Gas Price in Las Vegas Down in Thanksgiving Week

Town Hall Meetings Scheduled To Discuss Money Distribution For Victims The committee of 16 community representatives overseeing the Las Vegas Victims' Fund has released the draft protocol for distribution of funds to victims of the One October tragedy.

Victims Of One October Shooting Able To Apply For AssistanceAnyone who was present at the festival during the shooting, regardless of their home state or country of origin, may be eligible for assistance through the Nevada Victims of Crime Program.