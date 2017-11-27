AG Provides Consumer Protection Tips On Cyber Monday

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt encourages Nevada’s consumers to practice safe shopping and to be mindful of the deals they take part in on Cyber Monday.

“As Cyber Monday promises some of the best shopping deals of the year, I encourage all Nevadans to be wary that scammers know it’s Cyber Monday too and are looking for ways to acquire your financial information,” said Laxalt. “I encourage all consumers to take extra precautions while shopping online, and to read our tips to ensure you safeguard your personal information and get what you pay for,” Laxalt said.

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General offers the following tips to help consumers shop wisely and protect their personal and financial information:

-Do your research: Read reviews by typing the name of the product or company into a search engine along with words like “review,” “complaint,” or even “scam.” Be sure to read a few reviews and not rely on just one source.

-Know the policies: Find out what the refund/exchange policies are, and if there are any charges, like shipping costs or restocking fees, if you return a product. Ensure you have the retailer’s physical address and phone number in case you have problems with the purchase.

-Avoid clicking links in emails: Scammers often use email links to obtain your money and personal information. If an unexpected email promises awesome online deals, don’t click on the embedded links. Check out the company first, confirm its web address, and type it in yourself.

-Use secure checkout: When making a payment online, orders from a secure server by looking for signs the website is secure. Examples include “https” (the “s” stands for secure) in the address, and the padlock symbol.

-Pay by cred card when possible: Credit cads give you extra protections, including the right to dispute charges and withhold payment during an investigation. Do not wire money or send cash. Legitimate sellers never demand that consumers wire money as payment.

-Be cautious of shopping in public Wi-Fi hotspots: Transactions made while your are connected to these spots can often be unsecure. Instead, wait until you are in a secure area to make purchase and remember to log out of banking websites when you are finished using them.

-Keep records: Print or save records of online transactions until you receive the goods you paid for. Keep the product description and price, receipt, return policy, and any emails related to your purchase. Keep good records and save your receipts for returns and exchanges. Whether you’re ordering by mail, phone, or online, it is important to keep detailed information about the transaction, including your order number, shipping cost and dates, warranties, and refund and return policies.