Vegas Thanksgiving Home Cooks Didn’t Set Kitchens On Fire

LAS VEGAS (AP) — People cooking Thanksgiving meals in Las Vegas did not set their kitchens on fire this year.

The fire department in the city of Las Vegas says there were no cooking-related fires Thursday that caused damage or displaced anyone.

Firefighters responded to three calls for food burning in the oven only, but the fires were out by the time they arrived. They helped people get smoke out of their kitchens.

Nationally, Thanksgiving is the leading day for home cooking fires.

The department says the most serious call of the holiday was a bedroom fire that displaced six people and caused $15,000 in damage. Fire department officials believe the blaze may have been smoking related.

The department says there were no reports of carbon monoxide incidents or drownings.

