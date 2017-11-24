Man Dies in Interstate 15 Crash North of Vegas

Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Filed Under: fatal crash, interstate 15, Las Vegas news, Nevada Highway Patrol
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says one man is dead following a crash on Interstate 15 north of Las Vegas.

Highway Patrol spokesman trooper Jason Buratczuk says the man was driving a sport utility vehicle southbound on I-15 Wednesday night, when he lost control near on the exit ramp, went into the left shoulder, up the embankment and rolled over the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buratczuk says the man was ejected from the vehicle. He had not been wearing a seatbelt.

The crash happened about 11 miles north of the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Buratczuk says the Highway Patrol believes speed was a factor in the crash.

The Clark County coroner’s office will publicly identify the man after his next of kin is notified.

