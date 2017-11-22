Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Woman Fatally Stabs Boyfriend

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A woman was arrested and charged with murder after allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death during an argument at their home early Tuesday, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing at the home on the 3600 block of Diamond Head Drive just after 3:45 a.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators said Melissa Barnes and her boyfriend were arguing in a room the couple rented in the home. The homeowners also lived in the house and called police after hearing the victim call for help.

Officers arrived to find the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Barnes, 30, suffered minor cuts to her wrist and throat. Police were told Barnes ingested a large amount of medication and she was also transported to University Medical Center for treatment.

Barnes was arrested and charged with one count of murder. She was expected to be formally booked after being released from the hospital.

