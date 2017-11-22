Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Suffers Burns in Vegas House Fire

Filed Under: Bluecrest Road, house fire, Las Vegas news, man burned
Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An early morning house fire in Las Vegas has sent one man to the hospital.

Deputy Clark County Fire Chief Jeff Buchanan says the unidentified man suffered a burn injury in Wednesday’s fire at the single-family home on Bluecrest Road near I-515 east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Buchanan says firefighters responded to the blaze at about 12:27 a.m. and had it under control in less than 15 minutes.

The man was transported to University Medical Center where his condition is not known. One other person has been displaced but wasn’t hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen