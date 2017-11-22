Escaped Mental Facility Patient, Carjacker Arrested in California

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – A potentially dangerous man who escaped from a local mental health facility and carjacked a victim Tuesday was located and arrested in southern California Wednesday morning, Henderson police reported.
Daniel Heller was found by officers with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday while en route to a family member’s house, a Henderson city statement said.
Heller, 30, was arrested without incident, nearly a day after allegedly committing a carjacking to make his escape from the area.
Heller, who has a history of violent tendencies, was deemed suicidal and possibly armed when he carjacked a driver from the area near Seven Hills Drive and Saint Rose Parkway around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
It was not immediately released when Heller would be transported back to Nevada for booking and a court appearance.