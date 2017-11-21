Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Search Underway for Escaped Mental Health Patient, Carjacker

Filed Under: Daniel Heller, escaped mental health patient, Henderson, Las Vegas news, Saint Rose Parkway, Seven Hills Drive
Photo courtesy LVMPD

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson authorities were searching for a man with violent tendencies who escaped from a mental health facility and carjacked a victim Tuesday, police said.

Daniel Heller was last seen near Seven Hills Drive and Saint Rose Parkway around 10 a.m. Tuesday, a Henderson city statement reported.

Heller, 30, stolen the carjacking victim’s beige 2013 Honda Accord with the Nevada handicap plate number E1801.

Heller is approximately 6’2″ tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Authorities said Heller is known to have violent outbursts, is suicidal and has owned guns in the past.

Henderson Police warned the public not to approach Heller or the vehicle if located and immediately call 911.

