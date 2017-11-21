Police Seek Help Finding Murder Suspects Caught on Video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are hoping video surveillance footage will help them identify two possible suspects in connection with the shooting death of a man on an central Las Vegas valley street corner earlier this month.
The killing happened on the 2600 block of Sherwood Street at Karen Avenue just before 8 p.m. on Nov. 5, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Homicide investigators determined Keith Washington was standing alone on the corner when a driver got out of his vehicle, approached Washington and shot him several times before fleeing the scene.
Washington, 33, was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Surveillance footage taken from a nearby store allegedly shows two men identified as possible suspects in the case.
Anyone with any information about the suspects or the killing was asked to call the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521.