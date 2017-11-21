Police Reviews On Two Valley Deaths Set For Next Week

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Police Fatality Public Fact finding Reviews to look into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Francisco Suarez and Steven Price will be held next week in the Clark County Government Center Commission Chambers at 500 S. Grand Central Parkway in downtown Las Vegas.

The review of Suarez’s death will be held at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 27. Suarez died during a confrontation with law enforcement in June. The review will be presided over by Hearing Officer Carlos Blumberg. Eric Jorgensen will serve as ombudsman for the review, and Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani will represent the District Attorney’s Office in the proceeding.

The review of Price’s death will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday, November 30. Price died during a confrontation with law enforcement in May. The review will be presided over by Hearing Officer William Jansen. Michael Troiano will serve as ombudsman for the review, and Chief Deputy District Attorney Pam Weckerly will represent the District Attorney’s Office in this proceeding.

The reviews will be aired live on Clark County Television (CCTV) and streamed live at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov and http://www.YouTube.com/ClarkCountyNV.

A fact-finding review is held when a police-involved death happens and the District Attorney’s Office preliminary determines that no criminal prosecution of the officers involved is appropriate. Presiding officers and ombudsmen are selected by the county manager from lists approved by the County Commission. The ombudsman represents the public and the deceased’s family during the review.

During the review, the representatives from the District Attorney’s Office present witnesses and make a presentation of the essential facts surrounding the police-involved death. After the prosecution finish their presentation, the presiding officer and ombudsman may also ask questions.

The procedure for questioning witnesses is informal and intended to provide the public with relevant information about the use of force. Members of the public observing the review may submit proposed written questions to the presiding officer on forms available at the review. The presiding officer may ask the proposed questions, revise them or decline to ask them if he deems them “redundant, irrelevant of an abuse of the review process,” according to County ordinance. At the end of the review, no formal determination about the manner or cause of death is rendered.

CCTV will carry the tntirety of the proceedings. It’s available in the Las Vegas area on Channel 4 on Cox cable (Channel 69. 10 for those without converter boxes) and on CenturyLink, as well as in Laughlin on Channel 14 via Sudden Link, and via the Internet at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov and http://www.YouTube.com/ClarkCountyNV. A video recording of the reviews also will be available later for play on demand on the County website.