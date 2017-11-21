NHP Urges Everyone To Driver Sober During Thanksgiving Holiday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – As millions of Americans get on the roads to travel home and spend the Thanksgiving holiday reconnecting with friends and loved ones, the Nevada Highway Patrol is serving them a reminder: “Make It to the Table: Don’t Drink and Drive this Thanksgiving Eve.”

The Wednesday night before Thanksgiving is a cultural phenomenon called “Thanksgiving Eve,” an evening associated with drinking and a big night for bars. From 2012 to 2016, more than 800 people died in alcohol-impaired driving crashes during the Thanksgiving holiday period (6:00 p.m. Wednesday to 5:59 a.m. Monday), making it the deadliest holiday on our roads.

The Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will be running a social media campaign, “Make It to the Table: Don’t Drink and Drive this Thanksgiving Eve.” On November 22, 2017, the day before Thanksgiving, the Nevada Highway Patrol’s Southern Command social media accounts will be sharing content on the importance of not drinking and driving, and planning ahead for a sober ride home. Social posts, Instagram images, and tweets with hashtags #buzzeddriving and #designateddriver will be available for organizations to participate and help distribute this critical message.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is urging the public and the media to help spread the word, and to take precautions, so everyone can make it tot he table this Thanksgiving by:

-Planning ahead and designating a sober driver before the first drink.

-Use public transportation, a taxi, ride sharing service, or your community’s sober ride program to get home safely.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 or *NHP from your cell phone. Motorists are exempt from Nevada’s “Cell Phone Law” when reporting an emergency, and DUI drivers are considered an emergency and a danger to public safety.