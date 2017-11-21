Henderson Police: Man Struck, Killed By Passing Pickup

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Authorities are investigating the death of a man struck and killed while walking on Boulder Highway early Tuesday, according to investigators.
The incident happened along Boulder Highway near Water Street around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, a Henderson city statement reported.
Henderson police determined the man walked into the traffic lane of Boulder Highway and was hit by a southbound Dodge Ram pickup.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators determined he was not in a marked crosswalk at the time of the crash. The man’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.
The driver of the truck was not injured and cooperated with investigators.