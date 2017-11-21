5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall

Las Vegas is known as the entertainment capital of the world with the glittering Strip. But it is more than gaming and nightlife. Southern Nevada is a wondrous place with so much to see and do including exploring the great outdoors, leaning about history, rockin’ out as a fan and seeing the world. Whether a local or tourist, here are five items that everyone should experience while crossing it off a bucket list.

KISS by Monster Mini Golf

Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino

Masquerade Village

3700 W. Flamingo Road

Las Vegas, NV 89103

(702) 558-6256

www.kiss.monsterminigolf.com

Whether a fan or not, the KISS by Monster Mini Golf at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino must be experienced at least once. The 13,000-square-foot location features a glow-in-the-dark 18-hole miniature golf course, never-seen-before KISS props, arcade games and KISS rock ‘n’ roll gift shop. There is even a rock ‘n’ roll wedding chapel with themed wedding packages. Live the rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle whether playing, getting married or renewing vows.

Shark Reef Aquarium

Mandalay Bay

3950 Las Vegas Blvd. S.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(702) 632-4555

www.sharkreef.com

Las Vegas might be in the middle of the desert, but Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay presents aquatic creatures in an interactive environment. The 90,560-square-foot aquarium holds nearly 1.6-million gallons of fresh and seawater in 14 exhibits. Guests can get close and personal with over 2,000 predators including sharks, crocodiles, sawfish, piranhas and a rare Komodo Dragon. Accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums since 2003, this is a wonderful opportunity for children and adults alike to experience a world different from Southern Nevada.

Lee Canyon

6725 Lee Canyon Road

Las Vegas, NV 89124

(702) 385-2754

www.leecanyonlv.com

Enjoy the mountains and even visit snow in the winter at Lee Canyon located in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. It is about a one-hour drive but worth it to experience 195 acres of terrain with three chairlifts, 250 acres of hiking trails and a tubing hill. During the winter season, Lee Canyon offers skiing, snowboarding, and snowshoeing along with lodge amenities. Lee Canyon also offers a host of summer activities including scenic chairlift rides, archery and Onewheel tours. A fee of $5 will be charged for parking during the winter months. For those who have never experienced a natural wonderland, this is the place.

Springs Preserve

333 S. Valley View Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89107

(702) 822-7700

www.springspreserve.org

Located in heart of the city, Springs Preserve entertains and educates visitors about the evolution of Las Vegas over the last 5,000 years. This includes interactive exhibits, galleries, botanical garden and living collections. Life-size, walk through exhibits include historic recreation Boomtown 1905, a journey along the path of water in WaterWorks and solar powered home DesertSol. The Preserve also offers seasonal special events including concerts, arts shows and holiday experiences. Divine Cafe offers a great menu with one of the best views in the city, and Nevada State Museum with historic collections is also located on the property. Embrace history and natural with this one of a kind 180-acre indoor/outdoor attraction.

Manneken Pis

D Las Vegas

301 E. Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 388-2400

www.thed.com

Manneken Pis, a large-scale bronze replica of the 17th century statue in Brussels, Belgium, which draws international visitors, the official greeter of the D Las Vegas. The name is Dutch for “Little Man Pee,” and the statute depicts young boy cheerfully relieving himself into a fountain’s basin. Manneken Pis is on display 24 hours a day and visitors are encouraged to take photos and selfies. This is the chance to visit a beloved international figure.

