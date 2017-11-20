Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Tough Fire Codes In Nevada, Nearly 40 Years After MGM Fire

Filed Under: Fire, fire sprinkler systems, Las Vegas, mgm grand, Nevada State Fire Marshal Bart Chambers
Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – November 21, 2017, marks the 37th anniversary of the MGM Grand fire in Las Vegas. Started by an electrical ground fault, the fire claimed 85 lives, with more than 700 people injured including hotel guests, employees, and 14 firefighters. The MGM Grand was exempted from having a fire sprinkler system in the area where the fire started. Reports have noted that the cost at the time to have sprinklers in place would have been around $192,000.

The MGM fire event reformed fire safety guidelines and codes in Nevada, which included that all buildings at 55 feet and higher require fire sprinkler systems.

“Nevada’s current fire code is and should continue to be one of the most stringent in the nation,” said Nevada State Fire Marshal Bart Chambers. “Our goal is to work together with our partnering agencies and the casinos and hotels to ensure that the safety of Nevadans, visitors, and firefighters are not compromised if a fire event happens,” said Chambers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen