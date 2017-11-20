Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Girl Dead, Boy Hospitalized in Stabbings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating after a girl was found dead and a teenage male was injured when both were stabbed at a south Las Vegas hotel.

Las Vegas police Officer Jay Rivera said officers were called to the Budget Suites on the 8400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near East Wigwam Avenue around 11:15 a.m. Monday. Police found the two minors in a room.

The girl, 12, had been stabbed to death and the boy was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Rivera did not have details about whether the boy and girl were related or if they were living at the hotel.

He did not have any information about whether homicide detectives have a suspect in the stabbings.

