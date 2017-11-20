Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

McCoy, Juiston Lead UNLV to 95-68 Win Over Rice

Brandon McCoy #44 of the UNLV Rebels drives against Tim Harrison #35 of the Rice Owls during day one of the Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 20, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. UNLV won 95-68. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Freshman Brandon McCoy had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Shakur Juiston scored eight to go with career-high 19 rebounds and five assists to help UNLV beat Rice 95-68 on Monday night in the MGM Resorts Main Event.

The 7-foot McCoy made 7 of 11 from the field and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line, while Jordan Johnson had 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including four 3-pointers, for UNLV (4-0). Jovan Mooring added 14 points and Tervell Beck scored 13.

McCoy made a layup and Kris Clyburn hit a 3-pointer to make it 5-0 and the Runnin’ Rebels never trailed. Johnson hit a 3 about seven minutes in to push the lead into double figures for good and a 14-0 run — including 4-point play by Mooring — that made it 46-18 before UNLV took a 27-point lead into the break.

Rice (1-3) trailed by at least 22 points throughout the second half.

A.J. Lapray had 15 points, Robert Martin scored 14 and Connor Cashaw 13 for the Owls.

