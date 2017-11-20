Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Attorneys Filing Vegas Shooting Lawsuits With 450 Plaintiffs

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 02: An injured person is tended to in the intersection of Tropicana Ave. and Las Vegas Boulevard after a mass shooting at a country music festival nearby on October 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A gunman has opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas, killing over 20 people. Police have confirmed that one suspect has been shot dead. The investigation is ongoing. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Attorneys who filed one of the first lawsuits after the Oct. 1 mass shooting that killed 58 concert-goers and left hundreds injured on the Las Vegas Strip are filing four more cases on behalf of more than 450 victims.

But this time, they’re suing in Los Angeles — not in Nevada — against companies including Mandalay Bay resort and concert venue owner MGM Resorts International.

Houston-based lawyer Chad Pinkerton said Monday many of the plaintiffs live in California, and they’re seeking a court and jury that won’t be swayed by the size and influence of a casino giant that’s an active political contributor and the largest employer in Nevada.

MGM Resorts says it won’t litigate shooting lawsuits in the media. In statements, the company has blamed the massacre on the gunman, Stephen Paddock.

