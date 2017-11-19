Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

2 People Wounded After Shooting at Each Other

Filed Under: Boulder Highway, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, shooting, Tropicana Avenue
Emergency vehicle lighting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say they’re investigating a shooting in east Las Vegas that has left two people wounded.

Las Vegas Metro Police say officers responded to a shooting call near Boulder Highway at Tropicana Avenue about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

They say two people shot at each other and both were struck by the gunfire.

Police say one person suffered critical injuries and the other is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

The names and ages of the two people shot aren’t immediately available.

It’s unclear what triggered the shooting and police say the incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen