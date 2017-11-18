Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Knights Activate Goalie Malcolm Subban From Injured Reserve

Filed Under: Golden Knights, Malcolm Subban, Vegas Golden Knights
Malcolm Subban #30 of the Vegas Golden Knights tends net in the first period of a game against the Buffalo Sabres at T-Mobile Arena on October 17, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights won 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Vegas Golden Knights activated goalie Malcolm Subban from injured reserve Friday, and assigned goalie Dylan Ferguson was assigned to Kamloops of the Western Hockey League.

Subban, the brother of Nashville star P.J. Subban, left with a lower-body injury Oct. 21 in the third period of an overtime victory over St. Louis. Claimed off waivers from Boston on Oct. 3, he’s 2-0-0 with a 2.06 goals-against average in three games this season.

The 19-year-old Ferguson made his NHL debut Tuesday night, making one save and allowing a goal in 9:14 in an 8-2 loss to Edmonton.

Maxime Lagace has started the last eight games for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) and Oscar Dansk (leg) are on injured reserve.

The expansion Golden Knights will host Los Angeles on Sunday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen