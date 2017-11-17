Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Metro Officers Distributing Thanksgiving Meals To Families

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Thanksgiving greetings are being delivered by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Officers to people in need during the holidays. Officers form the Spring Valley Area Command and the South Central Area Command will be distributing bags containing turkey and trimmings starting on Sunday.

On Sunday, November 17, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. officers from the South Central Area Command will be at the Gilead Church located at 860 East Twain Avenue #106, helping to host a Thanksgiving dinner and giving out turkey dinners to families.

On Monday, November 20, at 10:00 a.m. officers from the Spring Valley Area Command will start delivering turkey dinners to 65 families. These families were selected based on recommendations from community members and officers. These meals were made possible by generous donations from our community partners from Olen Property Management, The Latin Chamber of Commerce, Local 872 Union as well as our own Office of Community Engagement.

