Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

LVMPD Begin Testing Acoustic Gunshot Detection System

Filed Under: gunshot sensors, Las Vegas news, LVMPD, ShotSpotter
File photo of a gun. (credit: George Frey/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police have begun testing a network of acoustic gunshot sensors in a section of the city to see if it helps cut the time officers take to arrive at shootings.

Department and elected officials announced Thursday the ShotSpotter system is being deployed in an area northeast of downtown where police are called most often to investigate gunfire reports.

Capt. Jim LaRochelle, the area commander, didn’t say exactly where the sensors are being placed.

They’re part of a one-year pilot program designed to detect, locate and alert police of gunfire in less than a minute.

Officials say that could be faster than it would take for a person in the area to determine where the shots were fired and to decide to pick up the phone to call 911.

