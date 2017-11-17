LVMPD Begin Testing Acoustic Gunshot Detection System Las Vegas police have begun testing a network of acoustic gunshot sensors in a section of the city to see if it helps cut the time officers take to arrive at shootings.

Nevada Seeks to Use Untried Execution Drugs Including OpioidFor Nevada's first execution in more than a decade, state officials are turning to a never-before-tried combination of drugs, including a powerful painkiller that is fueling much of the opioid epidemic and a paralyzing drug that could mask any signs of trouble.