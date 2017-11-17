Four Displaced After Mobile Home Fire In Northwest

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A fire that damaged a northwest Las Vegas mobile home late Thursday was the result of discarded cigarette butts and high winds, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the outside fire that extended to a double-wide mobile home late Thursday afternoon just after 5:00 p.m. at the home on Sapphire Street near Rainbow and Craig.

When firefighters arrived, they found the fire had spread up the outside of the mobile home and entered the eaves into the attic. Firefighters had the fire out in just a few minutes and was able to keep it from causing extensive damage.

The fire damaged the outside wall, some of the eaves and a small part of the attic. Damage was estimated at $5000.

Fire investigators believe the fire started on the patio outside and then spread. A significant amount of discarded smoking material was found on the ground where the fire started. It has been very windy lately, with gust sometimes reaching 40 m.p.h., during the day and evening. It’s possible the winds reignited one of the cigarette butts which started the outside fire, then fanned by the wind, flames spread to the mobile home.

The American Red Cross was dispatched to assist four adults that live at the home.

There was no damage to the living area of the home.

There were no reported injuries.

A wind advisory is in effect for Las Vegas until 7:00 p.m. Friday. Southwest winds with gusts 40-50 miles an hour are possible for Friday. Extreme caution should be used when smoking outside. Smoking material should be disposed of properly and safely. The use of fire outside is discouraged during the wind advisory period.