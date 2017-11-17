Clark High School Soccer Coach Arrested for Lewdness With Girl, 14

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A volunteer junior varsity soccer coach at Ed W. Clark High School was arrested and faced felony lewdness charges over an incident involving a 14-year-old student, according to investigators.
The Clark County School District Police Department arrested Juan Alfredo Chavez on one count of felony lewdness committed by a person over 18 with a child 14 or 15, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
The arrest was the result of an incident that allegedly took place on October 20 at the school, involving a 14-year old female student.
Chavez, 25, was a volunteer and served in a coaching capacity with CCSD since December 2010, and had successfully passed a background check in order to be a coach and have contact with students.
Chavez was not a CCSD employee and was barred from any CCSD property and removed from the approved coaches list following the incident.
Once the incident was reported, CCSD PD investigated the matter and referred the case to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office for warrant review. Once that was approved, Chavez was then arrested at his home and was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.