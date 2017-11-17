Cops Seek Carjacking, Burglary Suspect

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas police were searching for a man suspected in a carjacking as well as a home burglary, which ended when the suspect got into a fight with the returning resident, authorities said.

Investigators were looking for 43-year-old Norberto Espinoza in connection with the crimes, including the burglary that happened at a townhome located near the intersection of East Desert Inn Road and Cabana Drive around noon on Nov. 10, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

After returning home to check on an active alarm, the resident told police an unknown vehicle filled with the victim’s property was parked in the home’s driveway.

The resident blocked the vehicle in the driveway and confronted the suspect, who was sitting inside the vehicle. The victim got into a fight with the suspect, and the suspect fled on foot before police could arrive. However, the victim was able to take a photo of the suspect before he fled.

Officers determined the vehicle was stolen in a carjacking in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of South Lamb Boulevard and East Vegas Valley Drive on Oct. 31. In that incident, the suspect approached the victim inside the vehicle and demanded the car at gunpoint.

The suspect from that incident matched the description of the suspect in the burglary. Also located nearby was another stolen vehicle taken in another carjacking reported on October 29.

Anyone with any information about any of these events, or the whereabouts of Norberto Espinoza, was asked to call the Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702-828-8242.