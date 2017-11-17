Be Thankful, “The Big Squeeze” Is Wrapping Up

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Motorist will have another reason to be thankful this holiday season. The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces that “The Big Squeeze” will finish nearly two months ahead of schedule, returning U.S. Highway 95 to its normal configuration prior to Thanksgiving and “Black Friday.”
SUNDAY (November 19)
*U.S. Highway 95 south bound lanes between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange will open by 8 a.m., November 19, in downtown Las Vegas
WEDNESDAY (November 22)
*U.S. Highway 95 north bound lanes between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange will open by 6 a.m., November 22, in downtown Las Vegas.
“The Big Squeeze” restricted U.S. Highway 95 to two travel lanes in each direction between Rancho Drive and the Spaghetti Bowl interchange beginning at 9 p.m., March 20. The 24/7 closures were needed for improvements related to Project Neon, a nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the Spaghetti Bowl interchange to Sahara Avenue.
Motorists should always use caution while traveling through any work or cone zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate routes, if possible.