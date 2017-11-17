Record Set With Another Pedestrian Fatality In Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Preliminary investigation revealed that on November 17, 2017 at around 1:33 a.m., an unknown car was traveling south bound on SR 160 in the right travel lane, south of mile marker 8 in Nye County. An unidentified 52 year old man was illegally in the roadway in the right travel lane ahead of the unknown car. The pedestrian was hit while in the right travel lane and was pronounced dead on scene. The car that hit the pedestrian fled the scene.
Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) investigators traced car parts located at the crash scene as belonging to 2010-2013 Cheverolet Camaro. The Camaro will have moderate left front end damage. The Camaro was south bound on SR 160 and may have been traveling to Las Vegas.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is urged to contact Trooper Albano at 702-432-5293, 702-486-4100 or to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
The deceased man’s identification will be released by the Nye County Coroner’s Office.
This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol-Southern Command’s 52nd fatal crash resulting in 54 fatalities for 2017.