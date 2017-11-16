Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNLV Controls Prairie View A&M From the Start in 98-63 Win

Filed Under: Anthony Smith, Jordan Johnson, Prairie View, Running Rebels, UNLV
Jordan Johnson #24 of the UNLV Rebels shoots against the Florida A&M Rattlers during their game at the Thomas & Mack Center on November 11, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Anthony Smith scored 17 points and Jordan Johnson tallied 16 points, and UNLV rolled to a 98-63 victory against winless Prairie View A&M on Wednesday night.

All five UNLV starters scored within the first five minutes and Kris Clyburn’s layup gave UNLV (2-0) an 11-0 lead that largely went unchallenged. Zachary Hamilton’s layup with 10:14 before half brought Prairie View A&M (0-3) within 22-13 which marked the last time the Panthers trailed by single digits.

UNLV led 55-41 at the break and finished shooting 37 of 71 (52 percent) from the floor; better than its 50 percent (19 for 38) from the free-throw line. UNLV scored 32 points off 21 Panthers turnovers and outscored them 60-24 in the paint.

Hamilton led the Panthers with 15 points. Gary Blackston added 12 points and Shaquille Preston had 10.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen