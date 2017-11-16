Police: Man Gunned Down in Downtown Vegas Street

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators believe an argument may have sparked the gunfire that left a man dead in a downtown Las Vegas street late Wednesday, according to authorities.
A driver found the man lying in the intersection of B Street and Jackson Avenue with a gunshot wound around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
According to witnesses, an argument was heard in the area followed by several gunshots before the victim was found in the street.
The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name was not immediately released pending family notification.