NHP: Drivers Need To Buckle Up, Or They’ll Be Paying

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Highway Patrol will be “Joining Forces” looking for drivers and other occupants in cars who are not wearing their seat belts and/or children who are not properly secured in car or booster seats. Troopers will be stopping drivers for different traffic offenses and giving out tickets for seat belt violations from November 18, 2017 through December 2, 2017 throughout Clark County.

It’s important to wear your seat belt because according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) nearly 14,000 people’s lives in America were saved because they wore their seat belt during 2015. Seat belt use in 2016 reached 90.1 percent, up from 88.5 percent in 2015. This was a statistically significant increase at the 0.05 level. However everyone should wear their seat belt every time they’re in a car.

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by a Joining Forces grant received from the Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety. Joining Forces is a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement program aimed at reducing injuries and crashes through state wide enforcement in the areas of: DUI, speed, distracted driving, seat belt and pedestrian safety. The goal of these enforcement campaigns is to save lives by increasing public awareness about the dangers of making poor choices while driving.

NHP said the message is simple. “Buckle Up!” Buckle Up every time you get in a car, if not for yourself, do it for your friends, family and loved ones. The Nevada Highway Patrol will be out on the roads to make sure there are no empty seats at the dinner table this holiday season.