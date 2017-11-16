Henderson Residents Taking Survey To Better City Services

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson is inviting residents to share their priorities by participating in a new citizen engagement survey that will be used to help prioritize city services and to identify key issues of importance to the community. Residents wishing to participate in the survey can go online to http://www.cityofhenderson.com/survey or can fill out paper survey available at Henderson City Hall and all city recreation centers and Henderson Police Department stations.

“The citizens engagement survey is a tool to help us determine priorities for the future of our community and we are inviting residents to take a few minutes to identify what issues and city services are important to them and their families,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March. “The online survey is quick and easy and the information collected will guide us in making important decisions and help us to maintain our status as a premier community and a great place to call home,” said Mayor March.

The three-question survey will remain open until December 15, 2017. Results will then be used in the crafting of the city’s 2018 strategic plan which serves as a blueprint for decision making about city resources and services.