Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Get Ready For More ‘Cone Zones’ This Weekend In North Las Vegas

Filed Under: Central Freeway Channel project, Cheyenne Avenue, cone zones, construction, infrastructer, interstate 15, Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT), North Las Vegas
Road or highway construction concept; photo courtesy Thinkstock

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reports that the southbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps at Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas will be closed from 9 p.m., November 17, until 9 p.m., November 18. Crews are placing underground storm culvert as part of the City of North Las Vegas’ $9.2 million Central Freeway Channel project that began earlier this year.

Drivers should always use caution when going through any construction work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen