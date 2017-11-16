Get Ready For More ‘Cone Zones’ This Weekend In North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reports that the southbound Interstate 15 on and off ramps at Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas will be closed from 9 p.m., November 17, until 9 p.m., November 18. Crews are placing underground storm culvert as part of the City of North Las Vegas’ $9.2 million Central Freeway Channel project that began earlier this year.
Drivers should always use caution when going through any construction work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.