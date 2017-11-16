Ambulance Companies Give New Meaning To Delivering Holiday Cheer

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Employees with American Medical Response (AMR) and MedicWest Ambulance (MWA), plan to spend Thanksgiving and Christmas helping provide free rides to at least 40 patients in assisted living facilities to transport them to their loved ones.

“We get called on someone’s worst day, so we are delighted to help the community by bringing cheer to families during the holidays,” said Damon Schilling, Government Affairs Director of American Medical Response. “Our Home for the Holidays program gives new meaning to delivering holiday cheer,” Schilling said.

AMR/MWA is offering the service to up to 20 patients from a rehabilitation center, nursing, or assisted living facility on each holiday–Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Mileage is limited and patients will be taken on a first come, first served basis.

“Home for the Holidays,” now it in its 30th year in Las Vegas, has transported more than 1,200 patients for free. These patients would otherwise be unable to make it home for the holidays. The average patient charge is $1,100 per round trip transport. This amount will be waived for this program. Last month the companies announced victims of 1 October would not be charged for medical transportation.

Eligible parties must reside in a rehabilitation center, nursing, or assisted living facility, have clearance from the facility to leave and do not require constant medical care. Interested parties or their family members should reach out to their director or administrator at any one of the following skilled nursing facilities, hospices and assisted living facilities locations in Southern Nevada: Spanish Hills Wellness Suites, The Heights at Summerlin, Mountain’s Edge Hospital, Las Ventanas at Summerlin, Kindred Sahara, Kindred Spring Valley, Canyon Vista Post-Acute, Care Meridian Buffalo, Care Meridian, Desert Lane Care Center, Silver Ridge, Kindred Hospital-Flamingo, Horizon Specialty Hospital of Las Vegas and Horizon Specialty Hospital of Henderson.

Directors and or administrators at designated health facilities may call American Medical Response at 702-384-3400 to nominate a patient for “Home for the Holidays.” Entries must be received by November 22, 2017 by 5 p.m. to be considered for Thanksgiving.