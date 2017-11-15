Fire: Check Your Furnace Ahead of Weekend Cold Snap

NHL Headlines Of The Week Things are just starting to heat up around the NHL as we near the quarter-mark of the 2017-2018 NHL season. Here are this week's top NHL headlines.

Gallant Proving To Be the Right Leader For Expansion KnightsWhen Gerard Gallant was introduced as the first coach in Vegas Golden Knights history, general manager George McPhee said Gallant had an outstanding reputation for getting the best out of his players.