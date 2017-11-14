Simple Tips For America Recycles Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – America Recycles Day is a nationally recognized day created to promote and celebrate recycling across the United States, but the reality is many people don’t know what is recyclable and acceptable. In Celebration of America Recycles Day, Republic Services offers simple steps to help consumers become better at recycling.

America Recycles Day is November 15.

Republic Services in Southern Nevada is celebrating America Recycles Day by offering three simple steps to help reduce contamination in the recycling process and to help consumers be better at recycling. People are reminded to make sure their recyclables are empty, clean and dry when tossing them in the recycling container. Remember these simple steps:

Empty: Remove any remaining food or liquid contents from the recyclable item before placing in a recycling container;

Clean: Lightly rinse the recyclable item with only a small amount of water to remove any remaining residue; and

Dry: Gently shake out any excess water or let the recyclable item air-dry before placing it in a recycling container.

People play an important role in understanding what to recycle and how to avoid recycle contamination, or unwanted substances such as residual food or liquid that can be harmful to the recycling process. Recycling contamination can be anything other than what is intended to be collected and recycled. A contaminated item placed in the recycling container can come into contact with other recyclables such as paper or cardboard, and potentially contaminate the other batch of recyclables.

The most common non-recyclables contaminating the recycling waste stream include: rope, chains, cordage, batteries, diapers, latex gloves, food, clothing, cell phones, Styrofoam and cover books.

Republic advises that the best way to avoid contamination in the recycling stream is to avoid the Empty, Clean and Dry guiding principles and to contact the local recycling service providers local solid waste authority about what can and cannot be recycled. Not every recycling company operates the same way and different service providers may have different requirements.