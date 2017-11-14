Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police Investigating Shooting Outside Monte Carlo

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say they are investigating a shooting outside the Monte Carlo casino-hotel that left one man injured.

Capt. John Pelletier says the shooting happened around 6:20 a.m. Tuesday after what he described as a “drug deal gone bad.”

Pelletier says the victim was shot twice. He is being treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still searching for the shooter. Pelletier says the suspect and the victim knew each other. Neither was immediately identified.

