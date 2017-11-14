Mayor Goodman To Receive Small Business Award

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will receive the U.S. Conference of Mayors Partner America 2017 Small Business Advocate Award for her efforts and support of small business. This special event will take place Thursday, November 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. at a Small Business Day event at Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers, located at 495 S. Main Street.

The award is given by Partner America, a public-private partnership that was created by the U.S. Conference of Mayors to assist mayors in providing the resources and information small businesses need to thrive within their local communities and the global economy.

Information on local programs and resources available to small business owners will be shared at the event, which also will include a presentation by Curtis Cello, Director of Field Services for American Management Services Inc. Cello has gained a unique understanding of the challenges facing owneers in today’s business climate. Following the presentation, there will be a networking event at City Hall. The event will stream live on http://www.KCLV.tv/live.