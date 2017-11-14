Local Company Nabs $65 Million Highway Contract

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) awarded a $64.6 million construction contract to Las Vegas Paving to widen and upgrade a six mile long stretch of U.S. Highway 95 between Ann and Kyle Canyon roads in northwest Las Vegas.

The project calls for expanding the highway from four to six lanes from Durango Drive to Kyle Canyon Road, constructing Elkhorn Road carpool access ramps and building a diverging diamond interchange at Kyle Canyon Road. Other enhancements entail placing decorative rock, erecting signage and lighting, and installing Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) and nearly nine miles of barrier rail. Additionally, the project will place 11,200 feet of concrete box storm drainage and 400 feet of open channel between the Centennial Bowl and Grand Teton Drive for the Clark County Regional Flood Control District.

The improvements will require moving enough dirt to fill 7,000 average sized swimming pools, placing enough concrete to pave 2,000 driveways, and using enough steel to build 100 Sherman tanks. Construction will begin in January 2018, with anticipated completion in fall of 2019.

Roughly 52,000 cars daily travel through the corridor, but that figure is expected to grow during the next two decades. The project will relieve congestion, improve efficiency and enhance safety in fast growing northwest Las Vegas, while providing capacity for future growth and development.

Drivers should always use caution while traveling through any work zone, watch for construction signs and take alternate routes, if possible. NDOT works to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors.