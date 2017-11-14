Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

City Of Henderson Wants Raiders Practice Facility

Filed Under: City of Henderson, Mayor Debra March, NFL, Oakland Raiders, practice facility, southern nevada, Sports
Concept art

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson released the following statement from Mayor Debra March on Tuesday on current discussions with the Oakland Raiders organization regarding the potential for a future team practice facility to be located on a parcel near the Henderson Executive Airport.

“The City of Henderson has been in discussions with the Raiders organization and we would be proud to be home to the team’s practice facility. We see this potential partnership as a great opportunity to boost economic development in our community. This week’s ground breaking for the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas has shown the excitement for the Valley’s own NFL team and we are looking forward to their arrival in Southern Nevada,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen