City Of Henderson Wants Raiders Practice Facility

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson released the following statement from Mayor Debra March on Tuesday on current discussions with the Oakland Raiders organization regarding the potential for a future team practice facility to be located on a parcel near the Henderson Executive Airport.

“The City of Henderson has been in discussions with the Raiders organization and we would be proud to be home to the team’s practice facility. We see this potential partnership as a great opportunity to boost economic development in our community. This week’s ground breaking for the future Raiders stadium in Las Vegas has shown the excitement for the Valley’s own NFL team and we are looking forward to their arrival in Southern Nevada,” said Henderson Mayor Debra March.