Crews Installing Steel Posts Along Vegas Strip For Safety

Construction workers install the first of 800 bollards near the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Las Vegas Strip to help protect pedestrians from vehicles on November 13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark County plans to install the bollards, permanent steel posts that are connected to each other under the sidewalk, at seven locations on the famous seven-mile stretch of road by the end of 2017. The project will include an additional 7,500 bollards on the Strip beginning next year. The posts are designed to be able to withstand the impact of a 15,000-pound vehicle traveling at 50 mph. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)