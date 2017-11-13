Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Crews Installing Steel Posts Along Vegas Strip For Safety

Construction workers install the first of 800 bollards near the Hawaiian Marketplace on the Las Vegas Strip to help protect pedestrians from vehicles on November 13, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Clark County plans to install the bollards, permanent steel posts that are connected to each other under the sidewalk, at seven locations on the famous seven-mile stretch of road by the end of 2017. The project will include an additional 7,500 bollards on the Strip beginning next year. The posts are designed to be able to withstand the impact of a 15,000-pound vehicle traveling at 50 mph. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Crews are installing the first set of bollard safety posts along the southern portion of the Las Vegas that are meant to keep pedestrians safe.

Officials say the thick steel posts are capable of withstanding impact from a 15,000-pound (6,804 kilogram) vehicle travelling at 55 mph.

The new safety measure comes after drivers plowed down pedestrians in New York and Barcelona, Spain.

It is also in response to a 2015 event where police say a female driver intentionally drove onto the sidewalk, hitting 37 people and killing one.

Crews began installing the posts early Monday and will continue working each weekday from midnight to 11 a.m.

They say it will take several months to install the initial 800 bollards.

Another 7,500 bollards will be installed next year.

