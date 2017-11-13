CCSD Police Arrest Former Employee

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Clark County School District (CCSD) Police Department has arrested a former CCSD employee, 61-year old Theodore Levrich, and charged him with two counts of felony child abuse for an incident that took place at Doris French Elementary School on April 21, 2017.
Levrich, who was a special programs teacher’s assistant, allegedly pushed one student and dragged another student across the floor. CCSD police detectives completed their investigation in June and submitted the case to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. Levrich was hired by CCSD on January 30, 2017 and was terminated on April 25, 2017.
Levrich was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.