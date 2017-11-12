Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Police: Pedestrian Struck By Car Dies

Filed Under: Boulder Highway, Las Vegas news, pedestrian killed
A close-up photo of police lights by night; photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a 64-year-old man has died after being struck by a car while crossing a street several miles east of the Strip.

A Saturday statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the man was crossing Boulder Highway outside of a crosswalk. The 55-year-old woman driving the small sedan remained at the scene and investigators say she was not impaired.

The man who was struck Friday evening was taken to a hospital, where he died. His name was not released.

Police say there have now been 114 traffic-related fatalities in the department’s jurisdiction this year.

