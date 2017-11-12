Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Teen Dead, 2 Men Wounded After North Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say a teenager is dead and two men are recovering from their wounds after a shooting at a house and suspects still are being sought.

They say police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Crawford Street in reference to a shooting Saturday.

Police say a 16-year-old boy and 26-year-old man were found with apparent gunshot wounds and an 18-year-old man had already been transported to a hospital.

They say the teen later died of his injuries.

Police say it appears the three victims were at the house when an argument ensued and it escalated into a shooting.

The shooter had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Investigators believe it’s not a random act of violence and the people involved knew each other.

