Teen Dead, 2 Men Wounded After North Las Vegas Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in North Las Vegas say a teenager is dead and two men are recovering from their wounds after a shooting at a house and suspects still are being sought.
They say police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Crawford Street in reference to a shooting Saturday.
Police say a 16-year-old boy and 26-year-old man were found with apparent gunshot wounds and an 18-year-old man had already been transported to a hospital.
They say the teen later died of his injuries.
Police say it appears the three victims were at the house when an argument ensued and it escalated into a shooting.
The shooter had left the scene by the time police arrived.
Investigators believe it’s not a random act of violence and the people involved knew each other.